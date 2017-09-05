Lil Wayne’s Daughter Gives Update After Rapper’s Reported Seizure

Lil Wayne’s daughter gave an update on his health after the rapper was reportedly hospitalized for seizures over the weekend.

“My dad is doing fine everyone! Thanks for the concerns. You guys are amazing," Reginae Carter, 18, tweeted on Monday, September 4. "Oh yeah .. & don't believe everything you hear.”

According to TMZ, Lil Wayne, 34, had to cancel a Las Vegas performance after he was allegedly found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room. He was reportedly transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he suffered a second minor seizure.

The star’s rep told TMZ that he suffered multiple seizures and he is currently resting.

Lil Wayne previously suffered seizures in 2013. "The bad news is I'm an epileptic, I'm prone to seizures," he said during an interview with Los Angeles radio station Power 106 at the time. "Like, this isn't my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I've had a bunch of seizures, y'all just never hear about them."

He added: ”But this time it got real bad 'cause I had three of them in a row and on the third one, my heart rate went down to like 30 percent. Basically, I could've died, so that is why it was so serious. But the reason being for the seizures is just plain stress, no rest, overworking myself."

In June 2016, he reportedly suffered seizures while aboard a private airplane and the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Nebraska.



