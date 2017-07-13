Lindsey Vonn: I Reached Out to Tiger Woods After His Arrest

Still on good terms! Lindsey Vonn revealed that she got in touch with her ex Tiger Woods after his DUI arrest in May.

The Olympic skier, 32, told Extra that she’s still friendly with the 41-year-old pro golfer. “I reached out, and I hope he’s doing well,” she told the outlet on the red carpet at the ESPYs on Wednesday, July 12. Vonn and Woods split in May 2015 after nearly three years together.

Vonn, who stunned in a black Monique Lhuillier minidress with feathers, attended the sports awards with her new boyfriend, Kenan Smith, who is a former NFL offensive assistant coach.

As previously reported, Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida, on May 29. According to a police report obtained by Us Weekly, he was asleep at the wheel of his 2015 Mercedes-Benz and “had extremely slow and slurred speech.”

Woods released a statement the following day: “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too.”

The 14-time major champion — who shares daughter Sam, 10, and son Charlie, 8, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren — announced on June 19 via Twitter that he was seeking treatment. “I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” he wrote.

A few weeks later, he revealed he had successfully completed a treatment program. “I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends,” he tweeted on July 3. “I am so very thankful for all of the support I’ve received."

