Lindsey Vonn shared a photo of herself on vacation in Monte Carlo on Monday, May 29, just hours after her ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods was arrested on a DUI charge.

The professional alpine skier, 32, took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure in a red thong bikini while overlooking the water from a yacht. "Thankful for great friends and fun adventures but keeping my eyes on the horizon. The future is bright," she captioned the post, adding a prayer hands emoji.



Earlier in the day, Woods, 41, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence near his home in Jupiter, Florida. According to a police report obtained by Us Weekly, Woods was asleep at the wheel of his car when he was approached by authorities. Police said he "had extremely slow and slurred speech" and appeared to be "confused."



The golf pro was booked at a local jail at 7:18 a.m. and was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m. He addressed the incident in a statement released to ABC News on Monday night, saying "alcohol was not involved" and that he had "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications." (Police said Woods failed a field sobriety test, but his breathalyzer test results were 0.00.)



Woods and Vonn split in May 2015 after nearly three years together. The former couple went public with their relationship shortly after he finalized his divorce from model Elin Nordegren amid a much-publicized cheating scandal.



