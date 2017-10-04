A protective father. Lionel Richie did not mince words when Us Weekly asked him for his thoughts on daughter Sofia, 19, being in the news a lot lately for her relationship with Scott Disick, 34.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on,” the “Hello” singer exclusively told Us at the American Idol auditions in New York City on Wednesday, October 4.

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When asked if he was happy for the new couple, the multi-Grammy winner quipped, “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?”

His model daughter started dating the E! reality star in early September, as Us exclusively reported, when a source told at the time, “Things became official over the past week while they were in New York City together.”



Raymond Hall/GC Images

He then made their relationship Instagram official on September 23 by sharing an intimate photo of them snuggling up together in Miami.

The twosome later jetted off to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on October 2 where they were seen packing on the PDA and kissing as they rode jet skis.

Meanwhile, the self-described Lord shares three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2 — with ex Kourtney Kardashian, who is keeping busy with her model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

"Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore," a source told Us after news of Disick and Richie’s hookup became public. ”Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she'll always want the best for him and will always make sure he's happy."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!