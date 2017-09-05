Luann de Lesseps is on the mend. Just one month after splitting from her husband of seven months, Tom D’Agostino, the Real Housewives of New York City star appears to be embracing the single life.

"It matters not how straight the gate, I am the captain of my…?” she captioned a pic of herself steering a boat on Monday, September, 4. “#i #am #Happy #captain #end #of #summer.

The reality star, 52, also shared a stunning snap of herself looking peaceful as she soaked up the final moments of summer.

“Goodbye summer ☀️ you were a warm friend and here just when I needed you most 💛 #seeyounextyear #thankful #summer,” she wrote.

As previously reported, De Lesepps announced her split from D’Agostino, 50, via Twitter on August 3. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time,” she wrote at the time.

De Lesseps has spent time with family and friends since their breakup. She recently jetted off to Switzerland and Mexico and attended Jill Zarin’s 5th annual Luxury luncheon in South Hampton, New York, in July.

Meanwhile, an insider close to D’Agositino told Us that the businessman is dating again.

"Tom has been seeing a few of the women in his life, including Missy, but hasn't rebounded with anyone in particular yet," the source told Us, referring to his ex-girlfriend Missy Tool. A second source added: "Missy and Tom are just friends."

De Lesseps recently opened up to Watch What Happens host Andy Cohen at her home in Sag Harbor, New York, about their divorce. In a recently released preview for the special, the star addressed rumors that she slapped her ex at a restaurant in July. "I didn't slap him. What I did was grab his face," she claimed. "It was in the heat of the moment. I was hurt about something. I wanted his attention, so I grabbed his face. It wasn't really a slap."

Watch What Happens Live One-on-One With Luann de Lesseps airs on Bravo on Wednesday, September 6, at 11 p.m. E.T.

