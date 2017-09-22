No tension here! Luann de Lesseps and her estranged husband, Tom D'Agostino, ran into each other at a party in New York City on Thursday, September 21, marking the first time they've been spotted together since their split in early August.

The exes exchanged pleasantries at the launch party for Mark Fleischman's new book, Inside Studio 54: The Real Story of Sex, Drugs and Rock 'n' Roll From Former Studio 54 Owner, at the Dream hotel in downtown Manhattan. "Tom and Luann saw each other for the first time since the split," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"Neither of them were on dates, just there with friends," the insider continues. "Tom and Luann said hello and kissed each other on the cheek, and then both went to separate sides of the party. They did not hang out again for the rest of the night. They were civil, but not trying to spend the entire night together."

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, announced on August 3 that she and the businessman, 50, are divorcing after seven months of marriage. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she tweeted. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

Since then, de Lesseps and D'Agostino have stayed in touch. "They text and talk to each other, but its not super in depth," a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. "They're just checking in."



The former couple opened up about their decision to call it quits soon after the announcement. "There was real love lost here. I'm saddened and I wish Luann only the best," D'Agostino exclusively told Us. Meanwhile, the Bravo star discussed the news during a sit-down interview with Andy Cohen: "I think that he really loved me. I really do. He still loves me. At this age, it's really hard to change people."



