Nothing to see here! Maggie Petrova, one of the many women Scott Disick was spotted cozying up to during his PDA-filled 34th birthday trip to Cannes, France, is speaking out about her relationship with the reality star.



"Scott and I are just friends," the London-based model exclusively tells Us Weekly. "We are staying together in the same villa but nothing is going on between us."

Disick, who recently branded himself a "horrible sex addict" on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, was seen playfully flirting with Petrova as they relaxed in the pool on Friday, May 26. Petrova, who is close friends with Disick's other hookup Ella Ross, stunned in a blue bikini during her afternoon with the star and his pals.

Tryinnna be all cute cause I'm in CANNNESSSS BBY A post shared by MAGGIE PETROVA 🕊 (@maggiepetrova) on May 22, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

The blogger documented much of her Cannes vacation on her Instagram account, sharing photos with celebs including Ross and Bella Thorne, the latter of whom was spotted kissing Disick by the pool on Wednesday, May 24. Just one day later, he moved on to his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli as Thorne, 19, tweeted that she's "not talking to Scott." The actress has since returned home to Los Angeles.



Amfar after party 🥂 #amfar #cannesfilmfestival A post shared by MAGGIE PETROVA 🕊 (@maggiepetrova) on May 26, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

What a night ❤️❤️❤️ #cannesfilmfestival A post shared by MAGGIE PETROVA 🕊 (@maggiepetrova) on May 24, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

"Scott's lifestyle has become out of control," a source told Us last week. "His friends are all worried for him and trying to calm him down. His friends begged him not to go to Cannes."



