Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd can't stop gushing over their dream wedding. The Dancing With the Stars pros, who tied the knot at Long Island, New York's historic Oheka Castle on July 8, took to social media to share a few stunning photos from their nuptials.

Jamie Levine Photography

"My love @petamurgatroyd," Chmerkovskiy, 37, captioned an Instagram picture with his beautiful bride, 30. "I've been waiting for this day my whole life. Some moments are a blur because I couldn't stop thinking how incredible you looked. My heart is overwhelmed with love, my soul is elated and my life is finally complete... I truly am the luckiest person ever."

The Ukrainian hunk also posted two snaps with his groomsmen, including brother and fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy. "Thank you for unconditionally having my back and for always being you!" Maksim wrote.



Murgatroyd, for her part, shared a sweet message to her new husband. "07~08~2017 was the most magical day of my life," she gushed on Instagram. "I married my soul mate, my perfect man, the only man I could see myself growing old with. I will love you until the end @maksimc #mrschmerkovskiy #myhusband."



Us Weekly exclusively revealed over the weekend that the happy couple, who got engaged in 2015 and share 6-month-old son Shai, exchanged their self-penned vows at the 109,000-square-foot French-style chateau in Huntington, New York. "It was everything we ever dreamt of," Maksim exclusively told Us.



