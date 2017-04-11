Mama June Shannon claimed in a new interview that her ex Mike “Sugar Bear" Thompson was “very emotionally and physically abusive.”

During her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, April 11, the 37-year-old reality star opened up about how the Mama June: From Not to Hot reunion will show her volatile relationship with Sugar Bear.

“There was a lot of stuff that was hid for many years,” Shannon said. “All I want him to do is be honest. This episode is going to show a little piece of our life. It’s going to open up a lot of people’s eyes to know, ‘Hey, June wasn’t lying.’ People that know us for years know that this episode is going to bring a lot of stuff out into the open.”

She explained that Sugar Bear doesn’t see his daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. "He doesn’t have a relationship with Alana,” she said, adding that the same is true for her other daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin,” Jessica “Chubbs" and Anna “Chickadee.”

“He’s not their dad,” Shannon said of her other three girls. "He severed that. Like I said, there’s been several — I can give you, Pumpkin’s eye was his fault. The thing that we were shown on Honey Boo Boo and we never did. The car wreck. Several things that happened on Honey Boo Boo that was kind of covered up was because of him.”

Shannon first made claims of abuse to Page Six on Monday. “It’s time the world sees him for what he is,” she said. “Pumpkin’s eye buckle was caused by him … because he got mad. So many emotional and physical scars with the kids.” It seems Shannon was referring to a 2012 incident where Pumpkin’s eye was injured, and the family blamed it on a freak accident with a set of keys at the time.

Sugar Bear denied all of Shannon’s claims in a statement to RadarOnline.com. “No, I never abused them kids. I loved them kids!” he said.

