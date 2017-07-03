Maria Menounos opened up about her recovery following surgery to remove a brain tumor in June.

"First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers and support," Menounos, 39, wrote on Instagram on Monday, July 3. "It's been a crazy time here in our home. I want you all to know that I'm ok! Seriously I'm recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon!"

While Menounos is grateful to be on the mend, she went on to note that her mother, Litsa Menounos, is still battling stage 4 brain cancer. "Luckily I don't need any further treatments but I can't say the same about my mom," she wrote alongside the photo, in which she is kissing her mother's head. "So please keep her in your prayers."



After thanking the hospital staff who cared for her at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, the television host went on to detail the positive outcome of the terrifying experience. "God has blessed me in so many ways but this too was a blessing," she wrote. "I got to hear what I have meant to my friends and family-it's been quite moving for me. I want thank all of my incredible friends, family and even strangers who have shown me and my family such kindness. "

Menounos opened up to People magazine about her health scare in an interview published on Monday, July 3. "My speech had gotten slurred, and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter. I said, 'I know you're going to think I'm crazy, but I think I have a brain tumor like my mom,’” she recalled of a visit to her doctor. “He said, 'I don't think you're crazy. Let's just get an MRI.' The next week I started feeling better, so I was like, 'I'm clearly paranoid.' So I kept pushing the MRI."

Three months later, Menounos learned she had a benign brain tumor, which was removed.

Following the interview, the E! News coanchor announced that she will be leaving the network after three years. "I am so grateful for the past three years at E!, I had such an amazing time cohosting with Jason Kennedy and working every day with the wonderful roster of talent on the show including producers, staff and crew,” she said in a statement. “It was such a special, good-hearted group and one I'll always consider family."

