Matthew McConaughey attends the world premiere of 'Gold' hosted by TWC-Dimension at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on January 17, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

Several celebs have been openly criticizing Donald Trump, but Matthew McConaughey is unlikely to be joining the protesters anytime soon — the Oscar winner said in a new interview that it's time to make peace with the new president.

McConaughey, 47, was speaking to British Channel FI about his new movie, Gold, when the interviewer noted that "every single American actor or arty type who comes over to London dumps on Trump," and asked if it was time for Hollywood and America's cultural elite to give the former reality TV star "a break."



McConaughey's answer? "Well, they don't have a choice now, he's our president."

"And it's very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time that we've ever had. At the same time, it's time for us to embrace, shake hands with this fact, and be constructive with him over the next four years," he continued in the interview posted on YouTube on Sunday, January 29.



"So, even those who most strongly may disagree with his principles or things he's said and done — which is another thing, we'll see what he does compared to what he had said — no matter how much you even disagreed along the way, it's time to think about how constructive can you be. Because he's our president for the next four years. At least."



Madonna, Cher, Katy Perry, Chrissy Teigen and many more celebs took part in Women's March protests across the U.S. on January 21, the day after the real estate mogul was inaugurated.

And several more actors, singers and comedians including Ashton Kutcher, Pink and Ricky Gervais were vocal in their condemnation of the president after he signed an executive order on Friday, January 27, that banned Syrian refugees and citizens from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!