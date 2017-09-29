Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell’s relationship is en pointe. That much was clear during their Thursday, September 28, date night at the New York City Ballet’s fall fashion gala.



“Keri is an enormous ballet fan, so through her my eyes have opened to the intricacies of dance a lot more,” Rhys exclusively told Us Weekly. “I used to think, ‘This is ridiculous!’ but she explained to me how athletic they are, how strong they are.”

Rhys, 42, and Russell, 41, who costar on the FX spy drama The Americans, began dating in 2013. Us Weekly broke the news that they had welcomed their son Sam, now 16 months old. Russell is also mom of River, 9, and Willa, 5, with ex-husband Shane Dreary.

“Sam is growing up trilingual because he’s got Welsh, English and there’s Spanish in the house,” Rhys told Us. “He’s walking, he’s talking, shouting— not talking — shouting.”

Russell, who was standing next to Rhys, echoed the sentiment. “He’s a noisy baby. Oh my god, he’s so noisy,” she said, to which Rhys replied, “Just like mum!”

Rhys recently revealed that he asked the Felicity alum out 16 years ago when he was intoxicated after a kickball party. “I very drunkenly asked her for her number when she was a young, single, slip of a thing,” he recalled on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April.

According to Rhys he left her a “drunken voicemail,” adding that he was “that buffoon that wouldn’t stop calling.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!