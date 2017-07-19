Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Better than nothing! Before Mayim Bialik landed her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory, she briefly guest starred on Doogie Howser, M.D. Nearly two decades later, her one-episode appearance is still paying off.

"That's right. GROSS $0.02. NET to me: $0.01," the actress, 41, captioned a photo of a royalty check on Instagram on Tuesday, July 18, adding the hashtags, "#math #youbetimcashingit #everypennycounts #immigrantrefugeegrandparents #straightouttaellisisland #abislundabislmachtafulleshisl #yiddishproverb."

The Emmy nominee shared her post the same day that rapper Drake showed off his $8.25 royalty check from his days on Degrassi.

Bialik appeared on the third episode of the ABC medical dramedy's second season in September 1990 opposite star Neil Patrick Harris. The series aired for four seasons from September 1989 to March 1993.



These days, Bialik is best known for her role as neuroscientist Amy, the longtime girlfriend of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), on The Big Bang Theory. She won the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2016 for her part.

In March, Variety reported that Bialik's Big Bang costars took small salary cuts to increase her and Melissa Rauch's pay. According to the outlet, Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg each earned a record-breaking $1 million per episode for season 10, while Bialik and Rauch, who joined the CBS sitcom in season 3, only earned $200,000 per episode. The original five cast members reportedly agreed to take a $100,000 salary cut per episode for seasons 11 and 12, freeing up $500,000 for Bialik and Rauch's raises.

The Big Bang Theory season 11 premieres on CBS on Monday, September 25, at 8 p.m. ET.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!