The whole picture! Megan Fox took to Instagram to show off adorable photos of each member of her family. In the four separate Polaroid pictures captured in her Monday, July 31, Instagram post, she, along with Brian Austin Green and their kids, all strike different poses for the camera.



In one photo, Noah, 4, smiles as he shows off his Princess Elsa outfit from Disney’s Frozen. His younger brother, Bodhi, 3, also gets into character while holding up a red mustache to his face. While Fox’s photo is a solo selfie, Green is joined in his pic by 11-month-old son Journey, who is strapped to his chest.



The duo rarely shares photos of their children to social media, however will occasionally post to gush about their brood. In November 2016, Green returned from a seven-month Instagram hiatus to show off his kids and compliment Fox in the process. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 44, captioned a shot of River: “My wife makes beautiful babies :)”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star filed for divorce from her husband of five years in August 2015, but they reconciled the following year just before Fox gave birth to Journey. The actress revealed she was expecting her third child in April 2016 and joked the next day about the identity of the baby’s dad. “#notthefather,” she wrote alongside a collage of photos of herself with her former costars Shia LaBeouf (Transformers), Will Arnett (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Jake Johnson (New Girl).

