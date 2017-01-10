They’ve got her back! The late-night hosts defended Meryl Streep on their Monday, January 9, shows after President-elect Donald Trump blasted her on Twitter as “the most overrated actress” in Hollywood. (Catch up on their feud in the video above.)

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

During The Late Show, Stephen Colbert pointed out the business mogul, 70, should be more concerned with running the country. “Trump was too focused on defeating ISIS and creating jobs to pick a fight with a celebrity. Just kidding,” he said. "Wait a second, I’m sorry, what? What? What did you just say? Meryl Streep, overrated? Have you seen Sophie’s Choice? Have you seen The French Lieutenant’s Woman? Have you seen that one with the dead people, that she’s even funny in that one? Look, Mr. Trump, you can refuse to release your taxes. You can call to ban an entire religion. You can play footsie with a dictator. But calling Meryl Streep overrated? No! No! Too far.”



James Corden, who costarred with Streep, 67, in Into the Woods, also stood up for the 3-time Oscar winner. "In a tense exchange yesterday, a U.S. Navy destroyer fired warning shots at fast-approaching Iranian naval ships.. So, of course, our president-elect tweeted about how overrated Meryl Streep is,” he said on The Late Late Show. "I mean sure, she’s no Scott Baio, but overrated, you know, like when a reality star who’s filed for bankruptcy is elected President of the United States, it’s like that. Truth is, this was actually good news for Meryl — because ‘most overrated actress in Hollywood’ was literally the only award she hadn’t won yet.”



Conan O’Brien invented a fake phone call between Trump and President Barack Obama on Conan and imagined what actress the ex-Apprentice star might actually like. In the pretend conversation, Trump asked, “Listen, ya see my tweet about Meryl Streep?” When Obama replied, “Yes, it was ridiculous. She’s a beloved figure and an incredibly talented actress,” Trump quipped, “She’s no Tara Reid.”



Seth Meyers dedicated his “Closer Look” segment on Late Night to the feud. "Overrated? She’s so good, people use her to compliment people in other professions. Like LeBron James is the Meryl Streep of basketball. Or Donald Trump is the Meryl Streep of having thin skin,” he said. “Whether these tweets are calculated distractions or just the ramblings of an unhinged narcissist, it’s clear Trump would much rather talk about his feud with Meryl Streep than, say, the fact that intelligence officials believe Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee and the Trump campaign to help Trump win the election.”



As previously reported, the Florence Foster Jenkins actress used her 2017 Golden Globes speech to call attention to the time Trump mocked a disabled reporter. Without mentioning the future POTUS by name, she insinuated that he is a bully and asked Hollywood to help protect the press during his administration.



