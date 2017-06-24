The rape charges brought against Hilary Duff's ex-husband, former NHL star Mike Comrie, have been dropped, Us Weekly confirms.

As first reported by TMZ, prosecutors said there was reasonable doubt as to whether Comrie's accuser consented to anal sex during an alleged sexual encounter in February. The unidentified woman claimed that the sex was consensual until Comrie allegedly began engaging in anal sex.

The Los Angeles Police Department had confirmed to Us in February that the retired hockey player, 36, was under investigation for alleged sexual battery, but was unable to provide further details.



Comrie and Duff, 29, split in January 2014 after nearly four years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in January 2016, and have continued to coparent their 5-year-old son, Luca.



Earlier this year, the "Sparks" singer, who has since dated musician Matthew Koma and personal trainer Jason Walsh, opened up about her relationship with the Canadian athlete. "Mike's amazing," she told Cosmopolitan. "We're so ingrained in each other's lives. I wouldn't choose anyone else to coparent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other."

