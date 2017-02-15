Former NHL player Mike Comrie is being investigated for alleged rape by the Los Angeles Police Department, TMZ reports. According to the site, a woman claims that Comrie sexually assaulted her at his West L.A. condo on Saturday, February 11.

AKM-GSI

The unidentified woman reportedly told authorities that she met up with Comrie, 36, at a bar before he allegedly raped her multiple times at his residence. TMZ says she went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center afterwards and a rape kit was administered.

According to TMZ, Comrie has known the woman for a long time and there was a second woman involved in the sexual encounter. Sources told TMZ that Comrie says it was consensual.



Comrie was previously married to Hilary Duff from August 2010 to February 2016. The pair announced their split in January 2014 and finalized their divorce two years later. They remain amicable and coparent their son, Luca, 4.

Story is still developing.



