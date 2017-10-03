Miley Cyrus, Adam Sandler Perform Tribute to Las Vegas Victims: Watch

Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler paid tribute to the Las Vegas victims during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 2.

"This morning we woke up to another senseless shooting — this time in Las Vegas," Fallon, 43, said, addressing the audience. "In a face of tragedies and acts of terror, we need to remember that good still exists in this world. We're here to entertain you tonight, and that's what we're going to do."

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Cyrus, 24, and Sandler, 51, performed an emotional rendition of Dido's 2013 song "No Freedom." Sandler played guitar and also belted out the lyrics.

"Even when you don't see me / Even when you don't hear / I'll be flying low below the sun / And you'll feel it all out here / No love without freedom," they sang.



Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Cyrus would go on to sing her 2009 song "The Climb" for the first time in six years to close out the show.

As previously reported, a gunman opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 others, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound when police arrived at his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Cyrus spoke out about the tragedy and her Tonight Show performance in an Instagram post. "In honor of the lives lost, injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas, @fallontonight & I dedicated this show to not only mourning this horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity , peace & hopefulness!" she wrote. "So we started this week off with a song I haven't performed in years ... #TheClimb . These words mean more now to me than ever ... 'Keep The Faith' ..... Sending love to ALL! Enjoy the show tonight & #MileyWeek .... hope we can make you smile even thru so much pain @happyhippiefdn."



