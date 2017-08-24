Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are deep into planning — a home renovation!



The “Malibu” singer recently purchased a $5.8 million, five-bedroom Nashville house to be closer to her family. “It will be their next project,” a source tells Us Weekly of the on-again pair.



That leaves nuptial arrangements on the back burner. A source close to Cyrus says the 24-year-old and the Aussie actor, 27, might not wed for another a year or two. “Miley said that she has no wedding date set,” the pal says. “They are in the opposite of a rush to get married.”

Since the duo rekindled their romance in 2015, Cyrus and the Hunger Games star have been going strong. Another pal says that the duo are committed. “They’re set on making it work this time,” the friend says. “They’ve come a long way.”



This has been a big year for the Hannah Montana alum as she’s finishing up her sixth studio album. She also just released her second single “Younger Now,” which followed the success of her “Malibu” love song about her fiancé.

As she puts finishing touches on the upcoming album, Cyrus also recently revealed that she has given up marijuana and quit drinking.



“I'm not doing drugs, I'm not drinking, I'm completely clean right now!” she said in a Billboard magazine cover story back in May. That was just something that I wanted to do.”



