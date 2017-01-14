At first they were afraid, they were petrified ... This year's Oscar frontrunners joined forces to sing a cover of "I Will Survive" ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration.



In a video released by W magazine, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Matthew McConaughey and more movie stars perform Gloria Gaynor's 1979 disco classic in a variety of ways, from belting the tune to dramatically reading the no-nonsense lyrics. The publication called the mashup "the antidote for a still-grieving Hollywood, many members of which were outspoken Hillary Clinton supporters over the past year — and a few of whom have found themselves on the unfriendly end of Donald Trump's Twitter account."



W Magazine

At the beginning of the clip, Andrew Garfield jokes, "This is going to be interesting, guys. It may get too real." Joel Edgerton adds, "I'm not sure that I will survive, but that's what we're gonna do."

The video has already garnered more than 1.5 million views on YouTube, but it has also received some backlash. Several Trump supporters took to social media to share their thoughts about the "pathetic" montage.

"Liberal Snowflakes are melting down again. Another awful video and this time with the worst singing ever," one Twitter user wrote. Another commented on the YouTube video, writing, "MADE A NOTE OF ALL THE CELEBRITIES IN THIS VIDEO - I WILL NOT WATCH ANY OF YOUR FILMS OR TV SHOWS ANYMORE. You're all Done!! #BoycottHollywood﻿."

Other viewers saw the humor in the video. "So funny, loved it!" one commenter wrote.

Watch the full "I Will Survive" video, which also stars Taraji P. Henson and Michelle Williams, above!

