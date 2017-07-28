Taking their time. Bachelor alum Nick Viall says that he still has no wedding plans yet with his fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi.

The couple caught up with Us Weekly at Clayton Kershaw’s 5th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium on Thursday, July 27, and said they’re not quite ready to tie the knot yet. “Nothing has changed,” Viall exclusively tells Us. “I think it’s always important to take things slow.”

The special needs teacher has been busy working on a charity event, so wedding planning has been pushed aside. “She spent a lot of time on her fundraiser, No Better You, and she raised a ton of money on her event in Montreal,” Viall says. “That definitely took up a ton of her time. I tried to help when I could. Just trying to enjoy the summer.”

Although Grimaldi hasn’t picked out her dress quite yet, she says she’ll stay away from the fancy designers. “I think something simple,” she tells Us.

The duo began their whirlwind romance on season 21 of The Bachelor, which aired this spring. Viall, who previously appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season 10 of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season 11 of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise season 3, finally found love with Grimaldi and proposed with a 3.75-carat Neil Lane engagement ring on the season finale.

However, once the show ended, their relationship faced a few issues. Grimaldi relocated to Los Angeles to be near Viall, who immediately started his stint on Dancing With the Stars and spent tons of time rehearsing. A source told Us last month that they fight often. “It’s not a solid relationship, and it won’t last,” the insider said.



Viall has noted, though, that they’re just trying to be realistic about the hardships of meeting under such strange circumstances. “Vanessa and I have always been transparent about the realities of our relationship,” Viall told Us in April. “There are so many amazing things that we have in our relationship but there are also things that we continue to work towards.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!