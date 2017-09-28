Michael Kovac/Getty Image

Holding his head up high. Nick Viall opened up about his single status nearly one month after splitting from fiancé Vanessa Grimaldi.

“I don’t know if I felt like it needed to happen. But, you know, it kind of is what it is,” the former Bachelor, 36, told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their Almost Famous podcast. “It’s never fun, right? I don’t know. Being single kind of sucks. But what can you do? I’ve always been the eternal optimist of pushing forward, so yeah. I’m fine.”

As previously reported, the Bachelor in Paradise alum and Grimaldi, 29, got engaged during the season 21 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March, and announced their split in August. “It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both of us as we have decided to end our engagement,” the former couple told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

Viall spoke to Us shortly after the split and wished the special education teacher well. “I still love her very much,” he said. “I’m not afraid to say that.”



The Bachelor Nation fan favorite added, “I’m trying to stay positive, being around friends and family. It helps me stay positive. And you know, what helps me is just kind of believing in yourself. It’s obviously easy to get insecure and feel bad about yourself. You get in your head about things when things aren’t working for you.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!