President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia and Sasha, from left, pose for a family portrait with their pets, Bo and Sunny, in the Rose Garden of the White House on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015, in Washington, D.C. Credit: Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

A well-deserved vacation. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters, Malia and Sasha, will travel to Palm Springs, California, after Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, January 20.

"I can tell you that the first family is looking forward to flying to Palm Springs, California, on Friday," White House press secretary Josh Earnest said at a news conference Tuesday, January 17. "The president vowed to take his family to a destination that is warmer than Washington, and Palm Springs fits the bill. He and his family have enjoyed the time they spent there in the past, and they're looking forward to traveling there on Friday."

CNN reported that the Obamas will fly aboard the presidential aircraft and will stay at Oval Office decorator Michael Smith's home in Rancho Mirage, California.

POTUS — who has often traveled to Palm Springs during his two-term presidency for official business and to play golf — stated several times in recent months that he and his family planned to jet to a warm destination after they officially moved out of the White House.



"I'm not setting my alarm. That I'm certain of. That I am absolutely positive of," Obama, 55, said of returning to civilian life during a 60 Minutes interview last week. "I'm going to spend time with Michelle, and you know, we got some catching up to do. We've both been busy."

He continued, "I am looking forward to getting out of the bubble. I am glad that I'm leaving this place at a relatively young age, at 55. So I have the opportunity for a second — maybe even a third — act, in a way I think it would be tougher if I were, you know, the age of some presidents when they left."

