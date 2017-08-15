Aaron Rodgers may have his eyes on a new woman, but his ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn isn't bothered.

"Olivia couldn't care less about Aaron dating someone new," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 33, was spotted on a dinner date with former soccer player Marie Margolius at The East Pole in New York City on Sunday, August 13. "When they walked in, they asked for a quiet, private booth," an insider told Us.

The rumored new couple sat "close to each other" in a U-shaped booth, rather than opposite one another, the source noted. "His arm wasn't around her, but it was stretched out on top of the booth top behind her."



Rodgers ordered a bacon cheeseburger and a glass of Malbec, while Margolius enjoyed monkfish and pinot noir. They both drank espressos after dinner and left the Upper East Side eatery together.

"He wore his hat tilted very low, and Marie did most of the talking to staff," the insider told Us. "They seemed pretty comfortable with each other."

The NFL pro and Munn, 37, split in April after three years of dating. A source exclusively told Us at the time that Rodgers ended the relationship because of the model's friction with his family, which was a hot topic on The Bachelorette, where the athlete's brother Jordan Rodgers vied for JoJo Fletcher's heart in summer 2016. Us exclusively reported in June that Aaron has yet to resume contact with his family despite multiple outreaches from his mother, Darla.

