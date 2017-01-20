Cold enough for ya? Olivia Munn flashed her legs in a pair of short Daisy Dukes and knee-high boots while in NYC on Thursday, January 19, as she stepped out amid ongoing rumors that she’s the cause of Aaron Rodgers’ estrangement from his family.



The 36-year-old Office Christmas Party star exited her NYC hotel after filming Ocean’s 8, wearing a dark pea coat, blue-and-purple flannel shirt, the short shorts and boots. She accessorized her look with a grey knit beanie and oversized sunglasses.



Two days earlier, Munn donned a completely different look in a sexy, plunging, canary yellow dress that was nearly cut down to her navel, and threw the same coat over her shoulders.



The former Daily Show correspondent’s head-turning appearances come amid reports that she is at the center of her boyfriend’s rift with his family, including his brother, Bachelorette alum Jordan Rodgers. A source exclusively told Us, “Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse. When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”



Munn and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 33, began dating in 2014, and Aaron’s estrangement from the rest of the family began shortly after that.

In a New York Times interview published on Sunday, January 15, his father Ed Rodgers called the situation “complicated,” though he noted that the family is “hoping for the best.” Jordan, for his part, has similarly kept a tight lip about the family’s issues.

“You know, we have a relationship,” he told podcast “Garbage Time” last June. “It’s complicated. I’ll say that.” The source told Us that the family drama doesn’t seem like it’ll be resolved anytime soon. “JoJo still has not met Aaron Rodgers, which is crazy.”



Fletcher, 26, and Jordan, 28, got engaged on the August 1, 2016, finale of The Bachelorette.

