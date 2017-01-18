A stone cold stunner! Olivia Munn risked a wardrobe malfunction as she stepped out in a sexy, plunging canary yellow dress on the streets of New York City on Tuesday, January 17, amid claims that she’s at the center of boyfriend Aaron Rodgers’ ongoing family feud.

The 36-year-old Office Christmas Party actress showed off her curves in the floor-length, plunging gown, which was cut down nearly to her naval. Munn complemented her bright dress with a dark plum lip, giant drop earrings and a matching diamond necklace. The actress warded off the east coast chill with a fitted black blazer that she wore over her shoulders.



TheImageDirect.com

As previously reported by Us, Munn is currently believed to be at the center of the rift between the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 33, and his family. “Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source exclusively told Us. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”



Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Munn and the NFL star have been dating since 2014, and Aaron’s estrangement from his family began not long afterward, sources told Us. News of the family’s issues first made headlines last year, when Aaron’s younger brother Jordan mentioned the rift to then-Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher prior to their visit to his hometown in Chico, California.



The Rodgers patriarch, Ed, made a vague mention toward the problem with a comment during dinner, telling Fletcher, 26, that “fame can change you,” hinting at the distance between Aaron and the rest of the family. (In a Sunday, January 15, interview with The New York Times, Ed called the situation “complicated.”)



Aaron, for his part, has declined to speak publicly about his personal life, telling The Times, “I just don’t think it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly,” adding that he had no idea whether Jordan would attend an upcoming game. “I don’t know, I really don’t,” he said.

Explained the first source, “JoJo still has not met Aaron Rodgers, which is crazy.” Fletcher and Jordan, 28, got engaged on the August 1 finale of The Bachelorette last year.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



