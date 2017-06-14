Oprah Winfrey: ‘I Will Never Run for Public Office’

Thanks, but no thanks. Oprah Winfrey revealed in a new interview that she has no interest in pursuing a career in politics.

During a podcast with The Hollywood Reporter, released on Monday, June 12, the TV personality, 63, said she will never be the first Madame President. “I will never run for public office,” she said. “That’s a pretty definitive thing.”

Back in 2015, now-President Donald Trump told ABC News that he’d win the election “easily” if Winfrey ran as his vice president. "I like Oprah. I mean, is that supposed to be a bad thing?” he said at the time. “I don't think so."

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Winfrey, who endorsed Hillary Clinton for president last year, also spoke about the likelihood of winning over Trump in 2020’s presidential election. "I don't know. I don't have the answer to that," she told THR. "But I'll never have to know the answer to that, because I will never run for public office."

For the time being, the OWN Network founder — who stars in HBO's drama The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks — is having fun focusing on her acting career.

"I love this acting thing," she said. "I find that it opens me up and stimulates me in a way that absolutely nothing else does, because you get to not just read about a character. You actually get to explore the nature of another human being. So, that's really fascinating.”

