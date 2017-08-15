Paris Hilton considers herself a fan of President Donald Trump, but she didn’t vote for him.

In a new interview in the September issue of Marie Claire, Hilton, 36, praised Trump but revealed she didn’t vote at all in the 2016 election. “I’ve known him since I was a little girl. And he's always been so nice, so respectful and sweet,” the former Simple Life star said of one time Celebrity Apprentice host.



The heiress, who calls herself a “feminist” in the same interview, was unfazed by Trump’s infamous “grab them by the p—-y” line that was caught on a hot mic during a conversation with Billy Bush, explaining, ”I’ve heard guys say the craziest things ever, because I'm always around guys, and I listen to them speak.”

As for the women who alleged Trump sexually assaulted them, Hilton said, ”I think that they are just trying to get attention and get fame.”

The DJ also compared herself to Princess Diana before her 2001 sex tape One Night in Paris with former boyfriend Rick Salomon leaked. “It's really hurtful, because my whole life I really looked up to Princess Diana, all these elegant, amazing women, and I feel like [Salomon] just took that all away from me," she says. "I could have been like that, but because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me. I wish I had never met him. That is actually the one regret in my life. I wish that I had never met that guy. I could not leave my house for months. I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn't want to be seen in public."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!