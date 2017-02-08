It's over … for now, at least. Paris Jackson has called it quits with boyfriend Michael Snoddy after less than a year of dating, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

“Paris ended things with Michael,” an insider tells Us. However, the source says that it is possible that the two will end up back together. “It might just be a temporary fix until she finds her way back to Michael again,” the insider adds.



KCS Presse/MEGA

A second source also tells Us there is a chance that Jackson, 18, and Snoddy, who began dating in the spring of 2016, might reconcile. But for now, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson is focusing on her career — specifically, her upcoming role in Fox’s new Lee Daniels–directed series, Star.



“It appears that Paris and Michael have parted ways for now, but their future is uncertain,” the insider says. “She is doing well, enjoying being on set with Lee Daniels and focusing her energy on the opportunities ahead.”



Despite the couple’s decision to part ways, they recently enjoyed time together during a romantic vacation in Paris, which Snoddy documented via Instagram on January 17. “I ❤️ Paris! #understatement,” he captioned a photo of himself kissing his girlfriend on the cheek underneath the Eiffel Tower.



I ❤️ Paris! #understatement A photo posted by Michael Snoddy (@michaelsnoddy) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Paris’ split news comes just weeks after her bombshell cover story with Rolling Stone hit newsstands. In her interview with the music bible, the teen revealed past suicide attempts, claimed she was sexually assaulted at 14 by a stranger and insisted that her father — who died at age 50 in 2009 from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication — was murdered by the “Thriller” singer’s physician, Dr. Conrad Murray. (Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for MJ’s death in 2011).



