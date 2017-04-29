A night to remember! Jessica Alba celebrated her 36th birthday with a slew of A-list friends (including pregnant Beyoncé!) at a Prince vs. Michael Jackson-themed costume party.



The birthday girl rocked a plunging black jumpsuit, a sheer bolero jacket and retro lace gloves as she arrived at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood. She wore her chestnut locks in curls and completed the '80s-inspired look with smoky eye makeup. Before heading to the club, she had dinner at local hotspot Delilah.

Beyoncé, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, attended the celebration with her former Destiny's Child bandmate and close friend Kelly Rowland. The "Formation" singer, 35, was photographed wearing a silver jacket over a black top and covered her face with a black fedora, sparking speculation that she channeled one of the late King of Pop's iconic outfits for the party.

Alba documented much of the night on her Instagram Story and Snapchat, sharing photos and videos with friends and showing off her colorful birthday cake. Other celebrity attendees included Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Jaime King, Shay Mitchell, Russell Simmons and will.i.am.

Jessica Alba/Snapchat

The Golden Globe nominee even honored the late music icons who served as the inspiration for her party during a sweet speech. "I feel like what Michael and Prince stood for was something that was above and beyond," she said before thanking her guests "for touching my heart and being so meaningful to me in my life."

Last night celebrating @jessicaalba birthday❤️ thanks for throwing a Michael Jackson vs Prince party-haven't danced that much in a long time! HBD you beautiful, inspiring, hard working, can do anything woman👑 A post shared by Raissa Gerona (@raissagerona) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Happy Birthday Amiga !! Tonight was crazyyy fun @jessicaalba ☔️👟🔥 #PrinceVsMichaelDanceParty A post shared by Brandon Gonzales (@beemichaelgee) on Apr 29, 2017 at 3:43am PDT

Before heading to the party, Alba's husband, Cash Warren, penned a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram. "I've spent the last few days wondering what to say to you on your birthday and I've come to realization that words aren't enough," he wrote. "Words can't describe the feelings I had when we first met. They can't describe the thoughts that went through my head when you said 'yes.' They can't describe my emotions when our daughters were born. They can't describe the warmth in my heart when we hug. They can't describe the joy when you make me laugh. They can't describe how strong I feel when you hold my hand. They can't describe how much I love loving you. Thank you for giving me a lifetime of experiences that I can't describe with words. Happy Birthday my babe!!"



