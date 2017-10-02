BACKGRID

Baby on board! Khloé Kardashian stepped out for the first time since Us Weekly exclusively reported that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The reality star, 33, wore an Army hoodie, leggings and combat boots while walking alongside her NBA player beau, 26, who also kept it casual in a hoodie and sweats, in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, October 1.

The Good American founder kept her arm across her stomach area, covering up any sign of what could be a baby bump, as sources told Us she’s about four months along in her pregnancy.

"Khloé is over the moon that this happened with Tristan and not any of her other past lovers," a source told Us. “She foresees him being the best dad for her child and can’t wait to see what the future holds."

The expecting parents have yet to open up about the news themselves, but it sounds like he is making a permanent move to be closer to her in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Thompson is looking to buy a house in the Hills for his expanding family with a hefty budget of $20 million.



Prior to the baby news, the cute couple were making long-distance work as she traveled back and forth to Cleveland where he plays for the hometown Cavaliers basketball team.

“She has a closet in his house where he lives in Cleveland,” a source told Us on September 29. “They have a routine there. She has a life in L.A. and a life there with him.”

Despite moving in together and having a child, the E! star is not in a rush to get married again before the baby arrives this spring.

"Khloé hasn’t typically cared about getting married before having a baby," an insider told Us on September 27. "She’s open to it but it’s not a prerequisite, to be married before having kids."”

As previously reported, her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are also expecting, the latter of whom is having a third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate.

