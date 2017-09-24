Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance together at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, September 23.

While the Suits actress, 36, and the prince, 33, didn’t sit together — Markle was a few rows away from her boyfriend — she was there to show her support for Harry and was spotted applauding when he took to the stage to give a speech.

Markle, who films the USA Network drama in the Canadian city, smiled and cheered as she wore a purple dress with a purple leather coat draped over her shoulders. She sat beside her friend Markus Anderson, who introduced the pair, and left the arena after Harry's speech.

Harry, who wore a dark navy suit, sat next to First Lady Melania Trump, who he’d met earlier in the day.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2016 that the pair were dating, and the following month, Harry publicly defended his lady love in a statement against “racist and sexist” critics.

Markle broke her silence about their relationship in a cover story interview with Vanity Fair earlier this month.

“I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love,” she told the magazine.

“We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception,” she added. “Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

