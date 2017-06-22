Prince Philip Leaves Hospital After Two-Night Stay for Infection

Prince Philip has checked out of the hospital after a two-night stay. The Duke of Edinburgh, 96, was admitted on Tuesday to seek treatment for an infection.

According to The Telegraph, Queen Elizabeth's husband left King Edward VII hospital in London through a back entrance and is now resting at home.

As previously reported, Prince Philip, who has suffered from a bladder infection in the past, was taken care of for two nights as a precautionary measure.

Earlier this week, Prince Philip attended the Royal Ascot races with the Queen, 91, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and his great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

"Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot," Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, June 22, noting that the Queen was being kept informed about his condition.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip — born Philip Mountbatten — announced their engagement when she was 21 and tied the knot in 1947.



