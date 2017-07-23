Prince George and Princess Charlotte never had the chance to meet their late grandmother Princess Diana, but their father, Prince William, is doing his best to keep her memory alive.



For an upcoming ITV and HBO documentary, William, 35, and his brother, Prince Harry, sat down to reflect on memories of their late mother, who died at the age of 36 in a car accident in Paris in August 1997. In the film, William explains that he's "constantly talking about Granny Diana" with his children, George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, whom he shares with Duchess Kate.

"We've got more photos up 'round the house now of her and we talk about her a bit and stuff," he explained. "It's hard because obviously Catherine didn't know her, so she cannot really provide that … level of detail. So, I do regularly, [when] putting George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try to remind them that there are two grandmothers — there were two grandmothers — in their lives. It's important that they know who she was and that she existed."

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

William joked that Diana — who worked as a kindergarten teacher before marrying Prince Charles — may have caused havoc with his children, though. "She'd be a nightmare grandmother, absolute nightmare," he quipped. "She'd love the children to bits, but she'd be an absolute nightmare. She'd come and go and she'd come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing … scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place, and then leave."

Still, the late princess influenced her eldest son's own parenting style. "I want to make as much time and effort with Charlotte and George as I can because I realize these early years, particularly, are crucial for children, having seen what she did for us," he said.

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy airs on HBO on Monday, July 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

