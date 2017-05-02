Reinventing the trench coat! Priyanka Chopra slayed in a bold Ralph Lauren Collection trench coat gown with a massive train on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 1.

The Quantico actress, 34, popped the collar on the coat and left it unbuttoned to show off her cleavage. She added even more edge to her outfit with silver earrings, black booties and smoky eye makeup. She pulled her hair into a messy topknot to finish off her sexy look.

Chopra needed multiple people to hold the train on her gown as she made her way up the stairs of the museum. When she spread out the train for photos, it took up several square feet of the red carpet. At one point, the Baywatch actress posed with Nick Jonas, who wore Ralph Lauren Purple Label and had to take extra care not to step on Chopra's dress.

The actress’ daring outerwear-turned-gown received major praise on social media. “Trench coats are basic af but Priyanka Chopra killed it thanks for Ralph Lauren, also I love that her main accessory is a Jonas brother,” one tweeter wrote, while another added, “The one person who could pull of a chic inspector gadget is @priyankachopra and I am here for it #MetGala.”

