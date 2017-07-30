She’ll get by with a little help from her friends. Jill Zarin hosted her 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon in Southampton, New York, on Saturday, July 29, after husband Bobby Zarin was recently hospitalized for his battle with thyroid cancer — and her fellow Real Housewives alum showed up in droves to show their support.

The former Real Housewives of New York star, 53, was surrounded by stars from the Bravo franchise including Kathy Wakile, Kelly Bensimon, Luann De Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, Gizelle Bryant, Cindy Barshop, Marysol Patton and even her one-time arch nemesis, Ramona Singer.

Zarin and Singer famously feuded on the hit reality series, but all of that seems to be in the past. Zarin revealed to Us Weekly at the event that Singer has been helpful to her during this difficult time in her life. ”Ramona and I have gotten really close in the last few weeks. She showed up for me. She literally came to the hospital room, coming back from the gym in sweats with food in hand. She sat and talked with me for two hours. All of that crap that we went through didn’t matter. Nothing mattered.”

Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Singer, 60, shared the same sentiment, telling Us, "Today is very emotional because I visited Jill and Bobby in the hospital as soon as I heard about his current condition. I have to say, he looked fabulous. He was in great spirits. He had a great sense of humor. Me and Jill had a very heartfelt talk that lasted about 45 minutes. We’re in a place, together, that we haven’t been in ... in years."

“I think sometimes when you’re doing a reality show, things become bigger than life. The show isn’t scripted but things kind of got out of hand. It’s difficult. It's difficult to be in the public eye. It really is. And we just said, ‘You know what? We’re going to have each other’s backs,’“ said the entrepreneur. “Life has ebbs and flows, ups and downs. But I believe at the end of the day you've got to be there for someone. And I’m there for Jill. It’s a new beginning to our friendship.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In a statement to Us Weekly in November 2016, Zarin announced that her husband’s cancer had spread to his brain. “We remain strong during this difficult time with the love and support of our family, friends, and fans who remind us that we are not alone in our fight against cancer," she said at the time. “Cancer is a disease that affects people all around the world and we must unite through this common bond, and work together to find a cure once and for all.”



