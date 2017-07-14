Siblings who work together, stay together! Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have joined forces for a special sock collection released on Friday, July 14.



Jeoffrey Maitem/Getty Images

The makeup mogul, 19, unveiled the limited collection she created with her brother and Arthur George designer, 30, on Snapchat. The products, which come in three unique variations, are now available for purchase via Jenner’s online store, Kylie Shop.

One pair is plastered in middle finger emojis, while another features Jenner’s headshot. The collection also includes a matching set of socks that read “I <3 Lip Kits,” which pays homage to the teen E! star’s breakout brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Fans can purchase each pair individually for $15, or a boxed sex of all three for $35.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Jenner has collaborated with many of her other siblings in the past, and has named several of her products after family members. In November 2016, she launched the Koko Kollection, a package including four Khloe Kardashian-inspired lip products. In April of this year, the reality star announced an Lip Kit partnership with Kim Kardashian, featuring all nude products.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Rob, who recently made headlines for sharing naked photos of his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna, and accusing her of cheating, has yet to comment on the collaboration with his youngest sister.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

The sock enthusiast on Monday, July 10, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Chyna, 29, with whom he shares 8-month-old daughter Dream. He is also prohibited from posting photos of her, their daughter, or her son, King Cairo, whom she shares with ex Tyga.



Caitlyn Jenner weighed in on Rob and Chyna’s feud while appearing on The View on Friday, July 14. “It’s a tough deal. We’ve had to deal with this, obviously in our family,” said the I Am Cait alum, who is also the first member of the Kardashian clan to speak out about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s behavior. “Rob was stupid for doing that. He kind of apologized.”



Rob has been spending time with his family amid the drama. On Thursday, July 13, he had a dance party with Khloe and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, to shake off some steam. Despite the issues between Rob and the video vixen, an insider exclusively told Us that the two have been coparenting “pretty well.”



