A man’s best friend. Twilight hunk Robert Pattinson took his four-legged friend for a walk at a dog park in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 15.



The 31-year-old actor was casually dressed wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts and running sneakers. He paired the look with shades and a backwards cap.

The Cosmopolis actor’s dog was seen running in the park, clenching onto a tennis ball.

One week earlier, Pattinson was spotted soaking up the California sun while playing catch with his fiancée FKA Twig’s pup in L.A. on July 8. The “Trust in Me” songstress, 29, was not present at the time.



As previously reported, the Queen of the Desert alum recently made headlines after revealing he was almost fired from Twilight during production of its first installation.

“I didn’t have to kiss anybody’s [ass] the entire time,” Pattinson told the New York Times in an interview, which was published on May 28. “I don’t think I did, anyway.” (Pattinson met his now ex Kristin Stewart on the franchise.)

Pattinson’s situation became so dire that the actor’s agents had to fly to the set to intervene.

The Lost City of Z star was still appreciative of the opportunity, though. “I think one of the best things, basically, about being a bit of a sellout,” Pattinson added. “If you’ve done five movies in a series, you’ve had to accept some responsibility for playing the same character.”

Pattinson went on to say Twilight was “an amazing luxury” and it was “amazing luck.”

