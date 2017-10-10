Rose McGowan slammed Ben Affleck in a tweet on Tuesday, October 10, after the Oscar-winner condemned Harvey Weinstein amid the producer’s sexual assault scandal.

The Charmed alum, 44, who was named in an October 5 New York Times report as one of the women paid out by the disgraced studio head after an incident in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, has been vocal on Twitter since the story broke.



On Tuesday, October 10, two days after Weinstein, 65, was fired by The Weinstein Company, Affleck, who has frequently worked with the producer on films including Good Will Hunting with pal Matt Damon, posted a statement on Twitter, writing, “I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

McGowan responded to the Batman actor shortly afterward, tweeting, “Ben Affleck f--k off.”

She followed it up by accusing Affleck of knowing about Weinstein's behavior. "You want to play let's play #ROSEARMY," she tweeted, along with a tweet she sent directly to the actor. "@benaffleck 'GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT' you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie."

Affleck's rep has not responded to a request for comment.

It wasn’t her first swipe at Affleck. On Monday, October 9, McGowan called for The Weinstein Company’s board of directors to resign for covering up decades of alleged abuse by the producer in a tweet. She also called out Affleck and Damon.

“Hey @mattdamon what’s it like to be a spineless profiteer who stays silent?” she tweeted on Monday, followed by, “Ben Affleck Casey Affleck, how’s your morning boys?”

Some people on Twitter suggested McGowan was targeting the Argo director for supporting his brother Casey after serious allegations of sexual harassment made against him by two women in 2010 resurfaced amid his Oscar and Golden Globe wins for 2016’s Manchester by the Sea. “Dude, Google your brother,” one tweeted. “Nice thoughts, Ben,” another wrote. “But what about Casey.”

As previously reported, Damon, 47, spoke out on Tuesday, denying he tried to kill a 2004 story about allegations against Weinstein.

“Even before I was famous, I didn't abide this kind of behavior,” he told Deadline. “But now, as the father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me up at night.”

Weinstein’s attorney said last week that the producer was preparing to sue the Times for a story that “is saturated with false and defamatory statements.”

But on Tuesday new claims of sexual assault and harassment surfaced in a New Yorker report and high-profile actresses including Affleck’s ex-fiancé Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie claimed harassment by Weinstein.

Numerous stars have spoken out against the producer, including Kate Winslet, George Clooney and Jennifer Lawrence.



