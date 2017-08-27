Russell Brand married fianceé Laura Gallacher in an intimate ceremony near their home in Henley-on-Thames, England, on Saturday, August 26.

The BBC reports that the Get Him to the Greek actor announced the news on his Radio X podcast by saying, “I’m living a married life now. I’m domestic.”

The ceremony was held at Remenham Church and guests in attendance included Oasis singer Noel Gallagher, comedian David Baddiel and British TV host Jonathan Ross, according to the BBC.

Brand and the lifestyle blogger, 30, have known each other since 2007 and began dating in 2015 after he divorced Katy Perry. The newlyweds are the parents of 9-month-old daughter Mabel, who was born in November 2016.

Right then. My Mum bought me this. Time to get ready! #trewlit #bookstagram #parenting A post shared by Russell Brand (@trewrussellbrand) on Jul 8, 2016 at 5:41am PDT

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor announced he was going to be a father in July 2016 with a photo of himself holding up a copy of Dean Beaumont’s The Expectant Dad’s Handbook.

Brand, 42, reflected on his first marriage to Perry during an interview in March, noting that despite their short union, which lasted 14 months, he harbors no hard feelings towards her.

“Obviously the marriage didn't last for a very long time, and I think that is to do with the undulated nature of fame and that living in those conditions and what was happening,” the Revolution author explained in the interview with John Bishop. "I have come away from that experience feeling — I still feel very warm towards her.”

"I feel like, when I hear about her or see her, 'Aw, there's that person,'” Brand concluded. “There's that person in the world.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!