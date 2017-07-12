Courtesy Instagram

Future baseball star! Exes Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout posted the cutest photos with their 8-year-old son, Bentley, at his baseball game on Tuesday, July 11, on Bentley’s parent-run Instagram account.



In one photo, Bentley, who is dressed in his Ooltewah Owlz baseball uniform, poses with his dad and shows off his championship ring after his team won first place in the tournament. Edwards, who looks casual in a gray T-shirt and shorts, holds Bentley’s dog in the pic. “State champs! #goowlz,” the caption says.



The little athlete also took a photo with his mom and stepdad, Taylor McKinney. The trio all held up a No. 1 and stood in front of a huge trophy. Bookout, 25, who shares daughter Jayde, 2, and son Maverick, 13 months, with her husband, wore a white T-shirt, denim shorts and white sneakers, while McKinney sported a red shirt and khaki shorts. “2x State Champs! Go Owlz! #backtoback #bigteambigrings #thingsthatmatter,” the post read.

Bentley’s account also posted a collage of pics of his team celebrating their big win. In one photo, the group, who are wearing matching championship T-shirts over their uniforms, all do the dab. In another pic, the boys lay in a circle with their heads together and their trophy in the center.



Edwards, who recently married Mackenzie Standifer in May, looked happy and healthy in the pics after completing a stint in rehab for drug addiction. “A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly on June 26. "I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” he said. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes."



