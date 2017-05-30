Instagram official! Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend, Shayna Terese Taylor, shared a romantic Instagram post featuring the Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost on Tuesday, May 30. The personal chef and model posted a sweet snap from their Memorial Day weekend getaway to Turks and Caicos.

In the pic, Taylor, 26, sits on Seacrest’s lap on a chaise lounge as the two enjoy a beautiful beach sunset. She captioned the pic, in which Seacrest, 42, kisses her on the cheek, with simple heart emojis.

The pair reconnected last year after splitting in December 2014. Taylor and Seacrest first stepped out publicly at the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles on April 29 since rekindling their romance.

During one of his first days as cohost alongside Kelly Ripa on Live, the radio DJ revealed that he was once close to proposing to an ex.

“I did get close and I didn’t do it and it was the right move,” the On Air With Ryan Seacrest host explained during the May 3 episode. “But I love the idea [of marriage.]”

Seacrest previously dated Julianne Hough for three years until they split in 2013. He’s previously been linked to Adriana Lima and Sophie Monk.

