Asked by Parade what initially attracted her to the handsome former magazine editor, Johansson replied, “His brain. He’s the smartest person I know. I was attracted to the way that he thinks, his sense of irony, how he looks at things … He’s funny.”

As she got to know Dauriac, the Hollywood star appreciated that he was completely uninterested in the entertainment industry. During an April 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan, Johansson admitted that her hubby had seen hardly any of her movies prior to them meeting. "Strangely, I don't think he'd seen a lot of my work," she said. "He knew who I was, but I wasn't, like, his celebrity crush."



The Her actress — who secretly wed Dauriac at the Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, in October 2014 — also told Parade in 2015 that she cherished her spouse’s way of making her feel better during a particularly low moment.



“Something had happened in my family and I was devastated. I was having a really intense conversation on the phone. Romain was right outside the door. I knew he heard everything. I had to take a break from the conversation. And I came into the living room, and I started crying. And he held me,” she recounted. “I gathered myself together and I went back in the other room and finished this intense conversation. We never talked about it after that. He comforted me. That was enough. I remember thinking there was a safety in that. I was accepted. There are moments like that that happen throughout our relationship as it grows and changes, moments where I feel reassured that he is still there for me.”

Given their undeniable chemistry, it’s no surprise that Dauriac eventually asked for Johansson’s hand in marriage. In September 2013, her rep confirmed to Us that the couple had gotten engaged. In March 2014, it was revealed that they were expecting their first child together. Later that year, they quietly welcomed daughter Rose, now 2. In W magazine’s March 2015 issue, Johansson spoke about the moment she met their daughter for the first time.



"When she came out of me I was so surprised," she recalled. "I had a very strong picture in my mind of what my baby would look like, and, of course, she is completely different. Perfect, but not what I'd imagined."



Despite the good times, Johansson and Dauriac decided to call it quits two years after tying the knot, as Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, January 25. An insider tells Us that the Golden Globe nominee has hired high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser to represent her in future court hearings.

Though she temporarily changed her tune after falling in love with Dauriac, the former child star said that she was disillusioned by the idea of marriage in a January 2013 cover story for Elle UK following her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Reynolds. She and the Deadpool hunk — who now shares daughters James, 2, and Inez, 3 months, with wife Blake Lively – were married to from 2008 to 2011.

“I never think about marriage. It's really not important to me. It has no relevance to me right now,” Johansson — who was dating Dauriac at the time of the interview — told the publication. “I'm in a nice relationship, I'm working a lot. To me, being in a functioning relationship doesn't mean you have to be married.”



