Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Are Officially Hooking Up

BACKGRID

Just a day after Scott Disick and Sofia Richie fueled romance rumors while spending the afternoon together, a source confirms exclusively to Us Weekly that they are officially hooking up.



“Things became official over the past week while they were in New York City together,” an insider told Us.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, and Richie, 19, were last seen grabbing coffee in Calabasas, California, before shopping at Barneys in Beverly Hills on Friday, September 15.

It wasn’t the first time they were spotted together. During Disick’s birthday getaway in Cannes, France, in May, the pair were seen looking flirty. At one point, Disick was seen carrying the model around a yacht.

Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, squashed swirling romance rumors at the time by writing on Twitter, “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies,” with the hashtag #relax.

BACKGRID

The pair were also photographed linking arms before getting dinner together at Nobu in June after Richie was photographed FaceTiming with the father of three the day before.

Disick shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Their on-again-off-again relationship has been chronicled on the hit E! reality show for nearly a decade.

“It’s so weird. Not just the age difference, but mostly the fact that Sofia had been a family friend for years, and was close to Kendall and Kylie,” the source also revealed to Us.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Disick has been trying to turn his life around after being hospitalized on a 5150 psychiatric hold in August.

"Scott was in a really bad place," an insider told Us at the time. "Scott's friends are worried for him but know that he's getting better for his family."

