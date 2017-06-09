Scott Disick FaceTimes With Sofia Richie After Cannes PDA

Sofia Richie loves to FaceTime. The 18-year-old was photographed FaceTiming with Scott Disick on Thursday, June 8, after looking flirty in Cannes, France, last month.

The model looked ecstatic to be chatting with the self-proclaimed Lord, who could be seen on her phone lounging on a chaise outside with sunglasses on.

The duo sparked romance rumors after Disick, 34, was spotted getting close to Richie aboard a yacht in Cannes at the end of May. Richie later took to Twitter to squash the rumors.

"Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies," she tweeted, along with the hashtag #relax.

The teen was just one of a string of women (including Bella Thorne and ex-girlfried Chloe Bartoli) that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted cozying up to while in the South of France.

Richie was seen the next night FaceTiming with her famous father, Lionel Richie, who according to the model, always keeps track of her whereabouts.

