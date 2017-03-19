Scott Disick hosts Sugar Factory Las Vegas Grand Opening on March 18, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Scott Disick opened up to Us Weekly about his “sensitive side,” his kids and how Rob Kardashian is doing as a parent at the grand opening of Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 18.



The reality star, 33, revealed that people would be surprised to know that he’s not exactly as he appears on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “People tend to look at me like everything is always perfect for me, but I feel like I do have a much more sensitive side to me that people don't see as much,” he told Us. “I think that people are always thinking: ‘Oh, this guy doesn't care about anything. He's such a this and that, superficial jerk or something.’ And it's usually not the case.”

He added that season 13 of the E! reality series, which will feature Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery and Disick’s relationship with his on-off love Kourtney Kardashian, will be “dramatic” and “raw.” “People that enjoy the show will probably really get an insight into a lot of real life ups and downs,” he said. “As far as ratings and success, I'm sure it's quite good. But as far as personal life, you know, it's quite hard.”



The entrepreneur brought along his son Mason, 7, and daughter, Penelope, 4, to the restaurant and candy store, but said they’re not the type to overindulge. “My kids don’t eat a ton of candy, so I’m not really worried about it,” he said. “I don’t have to watch them in that sense. They eat very healthy at home.”

Disick said that Mason has been losing his baby teeth and that he’s cashing in thanks to the Tooth Fairy. “He gets the $2 bills,” he told Us. “And he likes those, but I’m pretty sure that his mom hits him with a little more money on the side, too. But for me, the $2 bills is where I like to go with it. … I know he gets more from other sources.”

The dad of three (he also shares son Reign with Kourtney) may be a parenting pro, but he said he doesn’t need to offer any advice to first-time parent Rob Kardashian. “He’s already doing it and loving it,” he said of Rob raising his 4-month-old daughter, Dream. “That’s all that matters. He’s there. He’s present. He’s so good at it.”



