On to the next one! Scott Disick was spotted flirting with Sofia Richie in Cannes, France, on Saturday, May 27, just days after he cozied up to a bevy of women including Bella Thorne and Chloe Bartoli.

The reality star, 34, was photographed chatting with the model, 18, and carrying her around a yacht in the south of France during his PDA-filled birthday getaway. He wore a striped gray T-shirt and red shorts, while she rocked an orange top and white pants.

Bartoli, whom Disick was seen kissing just two days earlier, was also spotted aboard the yacht on Saturday.



Richie, who is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie and younger sister of TV star Nicole Richie, famously dated Justin Bieber for six weeks last summer. To make things more complicated, Bieber hooked up with Kourtney Kardashian a few months after her 2015 split from longtime love Disick, with whom she shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

Disick, for his part, has been living it up in Cannes, despite his friends' concerns. "Scott's lifestyle has become out of control," a source told Us Weekly last week. "His friends are all worried for him and trying to calm him down. His friends begged him not to go to Cannes."



In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the self-proclaimed Lord called himself a "f--ked up, horrible sex addict."



