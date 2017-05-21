Scott Disick returned to 1 Oak in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20, in honor of his upcoming 34th birthday, although he didn't appear to be in a celebratory mood.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who officially turns 34 on May 26, kicked off the afternoon at the Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria Resort & Casino with a few of his friends, including Brody Jenner. The group then had dinner at Stack restaurant inside The Mirage before arriving at 1 Oak at approximately 12:20 a.m.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Clad in a striped T-shirt and jeans, Disick paused on the red carpet for just 20 seconds and didn't crack a smile for the cameras. He then headed straight into the nightclub, skipping his scheduled interviews with reporters without an explanation.



"He appeared to be enjoying himself but wasn't his usual happy-go-lucky self in what has become his favorite Las Vegas nightclub," an eyewitness tells Us Weekly.

The self-proclaimed Lord Disick, who usually grabs the microphone at 1 Oak and hypes up the crowd, remained quiet at his VIP table near the DJ booth. Later in the night, he was presented with a birthday cake. His pal, rapper Young L.O., performed a song for fellow clubgoers and gave a shout-out to Disick, saying, "That's for my brother, Scott Disick. Happy birthday, bro!"

Disick's appearance was a stark contrast to his birthday last year, when he and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian smiled and laughed the night away at 1 Oak. The Long Island native has since fallen back into old habits.

"Scott is going out all the time now and not concealing it," a source exclusively told Us last week. "He's gong to clubs and house parties, spending time with people he knows aren't a great influence. Scott is being more open about his partying because he's realizing that getting back with Kourtney isn't going to happen."



