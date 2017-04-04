Clint and Scott Eastwood Credit: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Scott Eastwood can hold his own. In a new interview with Men's Health, the Fate of the Furious actor said his father, legendary actor-director Clint Eastwood, made him work his way to the top.

"I came [to Hollywood] to try and do something, and nobody took me seriously," Scott, 31, told the magazine, via the Daily Mail. "Everyone brushed me off, like, 'You're Clint Eastwood's son, you're not a real f--king actor.' Some people are still like that. I never thought I would last in this business, but it finally seems to be working out."

In fact, Scott says Clint, 86, never threw money his way. "My dad never gave me a cent," he told the magazine. "He made me work for everything. Man, he was hard on me, but it hardened me and gave me drive."



The Unforgiven actor is also behind his hunky son's insane body. "My dad was a machine about exercise," Scott said. "He showed me how to lift when I was 14 or 15 — he gave me some advice, then left me to do it on my own."

Clint is also dad of Kimber, 52, Kyle, 48, Alison, 44, Kathryn, 29, Francesca, 23, and Morgan, 20. He shares Kimber with Roxanne Tunis; Kyle and Alison with Maggie Johnson; Scott and Kathryn with Jacelyn Reeves; Francesca with Frances Fisher; and Morgan with Dina Eastwood.

