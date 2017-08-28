Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Selena Gomez’s Instagram was hacked and several nude photos of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber were posted to the account on Monday, August 28.



Gomez’s Instagram was swiftly deactivated and the NSFW photos were taken down. The “Hands to Myself” singer, 25, who is the most followed person on Instagram with more than 125 million followers, has since re-secured her account.

According to several social media users, the pics were the same ones published by the New York Daily News in October 2015. Bieber was snapped by photographers while walking around naked outside a hut in Bora Bora during a vacation with model Jayde Pierce.

The “Love Yourself” crooner, 23, previously said he felt violated by the photos, which were taken with a long lens camera from a distance. “At the end of the day, the photos, they’re not terrible,” Bieber said on the Zach Sang & The Gang radio show after the incident. “I still felt like I wanted to keep that part for me, you know? … I felt like it was a little bit of an invasion of privacy. And when I first found out about it, I was like … my heart sank.”

Gomez and Bieber also have a complicated relationship history. They first went public with their romance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2011, and went on to date on and off until 2015.

Since splitting with Gomez, Bieber has been linked to Sofia Richie, Nicola Peltz, Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian. The 13 Reasons Why producer has now moved on with boyfriend The Weeknd, who she’s been dating since January.



Us Weekly has reached out to Gomez’s rep for comment.

